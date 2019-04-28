GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Gilbert Police Department says a child has been reunited with her parents after officers found her wandering around a neighborhood Sunday morning.
Gilbert police said that person called their department after they found a little girl wandering near the area of Ray Road and Loop 202 alone.
In this picture posted in the police's social media pages, the child is believed to be either 2 to 3 years and was walking with just a shirt on and has a bruise on her chin.
Just around 7:30 a.m., police said that the child was reunited with her family.
Gilbert Police were called this morning by a citizen who located this 2-3 year old wandering the neighborhood of Parkcrest and Dublin alone. We are trying to locate her parents now. If you recognize this young girl please contact Gilbert PD at 480-503-6500. pic.twitter.com/xxdkjOiD38— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) April 28, 2019
(1) comment
This family lives in idiot free Gilbert must have been locks on the doors fault
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.