PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A small child was found on Saturday morning alone sleeping in a stroller with no one else around, the Phoenix Police Department reports.
Police found the child near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road when responding to a check welfare call. He was in a stroller that was surrounded by rubbish outside in a parking lot.
The child was wearing a black "The Beatles" t-shirt, gray sweatpants and one gray sock when police found him.
Officials took the child to the hospital, and he was found uninjured.
The child is now with the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
Surveillance from a nearby business shows the child was with an unidentified woman earlier that morning. She appears to be between the ages of 20 and 40. Officials are still looking for her.
The Phoenix Police Family Investigations Bureau is asking the public for help. If you know anything about the child or woman, call Phoenix Police at (602) 262-6151.
