PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A father has been arrested after allegedly smoking narcotics with his 7-year-old son in the car.
Court documents indicate 31-year-old Daniel Pitzer was found inside his vehicle on Saturday afternoon in a parking lot at 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
When officers arrived on the scene Pitzer was unresponsive. They attempted to wake him up but were unsuccessful. The Phoenix fire department arrived on the scene and administered two doses of Narcan, police said.
According to court documents, when Pitzer was removed from the vehicle a lighter and piece of tin foil with a blue pill fell on the floor.
Witnesses told police that Pitzer was unresponsive for 20 to 30 minutes before police arrived and the child in the backseat was unable to get out of the car and was seen screaming and yelling.
When officers arrived on the scene the child was covered in sweat and his skin was warm to the touch. The boy was turned over to a family member on the scene.
Pitzer was booked into jail on drug and child abuse charges.