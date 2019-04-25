GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) --A child was accidentally shot by dad in Glendale on Thursday afternoon.
Glendale police said the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. near 75th and Glendale avenues.
[PHOTOS: From the scene]
Initial information indicates the young child was accidentally shot by the father. The child was air lifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other information is known at this time.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.
(2) comments
Americans continue to prove they are simply too stupid anymore to safely possess firearms. (The author's of the 2nd Amendment would be horrified.) We can have guns OR we can have safe communities, but we clearly CAN'T HAVE BOTH. Sadly, you dullards chose firearms over safety so no pity when the occasional child suffers as a result. You must live (or die) with your moronic decisions.
WOW Glendale is off the hook this past few weeks!!!
