PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in serious condition after a shooting at a gas station near 44th Street and McDowell Road that happened late Monday night.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus said it happened around 11 p.m. and when officers arrived at the Chevron, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
When officers started their investigation, they learned a man went into the store and threatened customers. One of the customers alerted the clerk who then confronted him.
Justus said the man was armed with a baton and he allegedly used it to attack the clerk. The clerk then shot him with a gun.
The clerk remained on scene when officers arrived.
This is an ongoing investigation.