CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Chandler police are searching for a suspect who shot an officer early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. northeast of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

According to Chandler police, officers were patrolling the area when they saw a "suspicious" person. When one of the officers approached the suspect in the middle of the street, the man took off running, turning and firing three or four shots as he did. The officer was hit and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Chandler Police Department tweeted a few hours after the shooting that its wounded officer had been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

One of the suspect's bullets reportedly hit a nearby home.

Residents were asked to shelter in place, but that order has since been lifted.

Police are still searching for the suspect. He is described as a man about 6 feet in height with light skin, wearing black shorts and a white shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. Investigators are specifically asking if anybody in the neighborhood has video of the shooting.

This is the 26th officer-involved shooting in Arizona in 2020.

 

