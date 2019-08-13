CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a mother who is accused of leaving her infant in a hot car at a Chandler Target parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
A man said he and another person in the Target parking lot, located near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road, spotted the baby sweating inside a hot car around 4:30 p.m.
[WATCH: Baby left in hot car at Target parking lot in Chandler]
The good Samaritan, who did not wish to be identified, said he used a tire iron to smash the car window. He was able to get the child out and to safety. He said that after being taken out of the car, the baby seemed to be OK.
"I had a bunch of mixed emotions when it happened, happy for the baby, very grateful for the woman," the man said. "It's just tough to see anything like that when there's a helpless infant in the backseat of a hot car."
According to court paperwork, video showed 39-year-old Holli Platt arrive at the parking lot at 4:07 p.m. and then entered the store with three of her children a minute later. Her infant was left inside the car.
About 18 minutes later, at 4:26 p.m., the window was smashed in and the baby was rescued.
Police believe temperatures inside the car rose by 25 degrees in the time span.
Platt was arrested and is being charged with child abuse.
She told officers she "had no intent to leave her child in the vehicle," according to paperwork.
"[I'm] begging parents to take care of their kids, hug your kid tonight, and just always be aware when you have your kid with you," the good Samaritan said.
[RELATED: See hot car temperature chart]
The Valley temperature rose to 107 degrees by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(9) comments
A true blonde, dumber than a box of rocks.
A dizzy Lizzy . un mareado lizzy [censored]
“She had no intent to leave the child in the vehicle”.... well guess what u did!? Sorry as excuse! Stupid parents man! I hate reading and hearing these types of articules! It breaks my heart for the kids! I’m just glad the baby was rescued on time and nothing bad happen to the baby!
This girl reminds me of one of the girls uncle Donald used to hang out with. Yuck, WOMEN!
Yep. Blonde. Total idiot. Uncle Donny has probably already grabbed her by the $%@# and started the paperwork to pardon her.
hopefully someone got the kid a snow cone
These thoughtless idiots should have their child rearing privileges permanently revoked
Why wasn't the "guardian" identified? They would have been in the west valley. Again, why??
Because the guardian is a DCS Case manager. The child was in the care of DCS. DCS sure doesn't want that getting out.
