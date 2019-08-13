A baby was rescued from a hot car at a Target parking lot in Chandler on Tuesday afternoon.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a mother who is accused of leaving her infant in a hot car at a Chandler Target parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

A man said he and another person in the Target parking lot, located near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road, spotted the baby sweating inside a hot car around 4:30 p.m.

The good Samaritan, who did not wish to be identified, said he used a tire iron to smash the car window. He was able to get the child out and to safety. He said that after being taken out of the car, the baby seemed to be OK.

"I had a bunch of mixed emotions when it happened, happy for the baby, very grateful for the woman," the man said. "It's just tough to see anything like that when there's a helpless infant in the backseat of a hot car."

According to court paperwork, video showed 39-year-old Holli Platt arrive at the parking lot at 4:07 p.m. and then entered the store with three of her children a minute later. Her infant was left inside the car.

About 18 minutes later, at 4:26 p.m., the window was smashed in and the baby was rescued.

Police believe temperatures inside the car rose by 25 degrees in the time span.

Platt was arrested and is being charged with child abuse.

She told officers she "had no intent to leave her child in the vehicle," according to paperwork.

"[I'm] begging parents to take care of their kids, hug your kid tonight, and just always be aware when you have your kid with you," the good Samaritan said.

The Valley temperature rose to 107 degrees by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

 

(9) comments

TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

A true blonde, dumber than a box of rocks.

Report Add Reply
Daffy
Daffy

A dizzy Lizzy . un mareado lizzy [censored]

Report Add Reply
Momof3
Momof3

“She had no intent to leave the child in the vehicle”.... well guess what u did!? Sorry as excuse! Stupid parents man! I hate reading and hearing these types of articules! It breaks my heart for the kids! I’m just glad the baby was rescued on time and nothing bad happen to the baby!

Report Add Reply
StanIey Trump
StanIey Trump

This girl reminds me of one of the girls uncle Donald used to hang out with. Yuck, WOMEN!


Report Add Reply
desertdao
desertdao

Yep. Blonde. Total idiot. Uncle Donny has probably already grabbed her by the $%@# and started the paperwork to pardon her.


Report Add Reply
MarIey
MarIey

hopefully someone got the kid a snow cone

Report Add Reply
Tony G
Tony G

These thoughtless idiots should have their child rearing privileges permanently revoked

Report Add Reply
Tony
Tony

Why wasn't the "guardian" identified? They would have been in the west valley. Again, why??

Report Add Reply
Dbreath you're a b.itch
Dbreath you're a b.itch

Because the guardian is a DCS Case manager. The child was in the care of DCS. DCS sure doesn't want that getting out.


Report Add Reply

