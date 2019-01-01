MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Authorities in Mesa have arrested a man they say stalked young girls in busy shopping locations late last month.
According to court paperwork, Chandler resident Alan David Hammer, 56, was seen allegedly stalking young girls at multiple stores late last month. One victim was reportedly as young as 8 years old.
The court documents describe the first reported incident at a Mesa Walmart on Dec. 29 around noon, when an 8-year-old girl pushed a shopping cart a short distance ahead of her mother down the shopping aisle.
The girl's mother told police she saw Hammer approach her daughter as he was, "leaning over her daughter while he was talking to her..." but documents say she couldn't hear what was said. Hammer reportedly walked away when the girl's mother made her presence known.
A short time later, documents describe a second encounter in the same store when she witnessed Hammer leaning closely over her daughter. Documents say the mother couldn't see where Hammer had placed his hands. She did see a fearful look on her daughter's face and asked Hammer to move on.
The girl told her mother the man had touched her inappropriately and told her to, "come with me," court documents say.
When the mother confronted Hammer about what he had done, he left the store.
When Mesa police were alerted to the incident Saturday, they released surveillance images of Hammer to the public. The following day, Hammer was recognized by a someone at a Target store, and that person alerted police. By the time police arrived Hammer had left the store.
Court records say authorities checked surveillance video, and that the video reportedly showed Hammer allegedly stalking a group of four young girls around the Target store. "It was obvious the defendant was not at the store for the purpose of shopping," documents say.
Hammer's license plate was recorded at the Target location and he was taken into custody Monday.
Hammer is being charged with one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of child molestation.
