CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for additional victims who may have been in contact with a Chandler man pretending to be a woman with a modeling agency.
Police say 26-year-old Devon Sharma was arrested on Sept. 18 at his parent’s house near Val Vista Drive and Chandler Heights Road, for allegedly using social media to get sexual images from woman and underage girls.
According to Chandler police, Sharma acted as a woman on several social media platforms and asked for inappropriate images. He would offer woman he contacted online payment for exploitative pictures and videos while pretending to be with a modeling agency.
Court paperwork indicates Sharma threatened to release sexual videos and images of one victim on Pornhub if she did not comply and send more nude photos.
Sharma was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, fraud schemes, computer tampering, pandering and sex trafficking. Sharma was previously arrested for molesting a child in 2012 where he plead to an aggravated assault charge.
If you believe you were a victim in this case contact Sgt. Tom Lovejoy with Chandler police at 480-782-4402