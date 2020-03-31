CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wife is dead after her husband claims he accidentally shot her Tuesday morning in Chandler, but police believe he did it on purpose and arrested him.
According to police, 30-year-old Jordan Taylor called 911 to say that his 27-year-old wife, who hasn't been identified, was shot at an apartment complex near Price Road and Chandler Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. Two kids were home at the time. Their ages were not immediately available.
In court documents, Taylor told police that he was trying to clean the firearm when it went off. However, he was doing that while he was pointing the rifle at his wife.
Police took Taylor into custody and booked him into jail on a charge on second-degree murder. Court documents said there were previous reports of domestic violence, which resulted in Taylor's arrest in 2013.
Chandler police on the scene of what they’re investigating as an accidental shooting. Woman shot in the upper body & taken to the hospital with serious injuries. #AzFamily pic.twitter.com/d1jlPS3Ymj— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) March 31, 2020