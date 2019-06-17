CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Chandler man is facing felony charges of indecent exposure after admitting “to having his penis exposed as he walked through the apartment complex” and allegedly following two teen girls to the public hot tub area, according to court paperwork.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Hans Bosch Jr. late last week in connection with the May 28 incident.
According to court documents, a 13-year-old girl saw a man, later identified as Bosch by the property manager, “walk past her with his penis outside of his shorts.”
During a forensic interview, the teen said Bosch followed her and her friend to the hot tub area and then “laid on a lounge chair neat the hot tub,” according to court documents.
The girl left the area a short time later and told her mom what had happened. Her mom, in turn, went to the manager of the complex.
The incident was recorded on surveillance video.
Police said Bosch, 29, was armed with a rifle and a loaded pistol when he was arrested.
It’s not clear if Bosch has a criminal history.
