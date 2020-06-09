CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Chandler man has been arrested after police say he entered an apartment and robbed two women and a baby at knife point.
On Monday, June 8, at around 5 p.m., police say 52-year-old Jesus Manuel Garza entered an apartment near Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue. The apartment was occupied by a 25-year-old woman, her seven-month-old daughter, and her 22-year-old sister.
Garza pulled out a pocketknife and demanded (in Spanish) that the women hand over their wallets and phones, according to the police report. Police say during the robbery, Garza wouldn't let the women leave the apartment and threatened them with a knife. "The male continued to move toward her until she backed up into the corner of the kitchen, with her baby still in her arms," states the police report.
After the robbery, police say Garza ran away from the scene and hid in the cab of a nearby unoccupied pick-up truck. When officers located Garza, they said he again ran away from them. When officers were taking him into custody, Garza refused to obey commands or show officers his hands. According to the police report, as he was being handcuffed, he "continued to yell 'kill me,' 'Suicide by cop,' and 'Shoot me.'" He also stated that "he wanted this incident to be on the news," according to the report.
Garza was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of 2nd-degree trespassing.