PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A Phoenix man involved in a road rage incident on Saturday reported that the other driver intentionally collided into his vehicle forcing his vehicle into a residential home.
The traffic dispute occurred near 19th and Peoria avenues. The victim left the scene in his vehicle and was followed toward the residential area, according to Phoenix police.
The suspect’s vehicle collided with the rear bumper of the victim’s, the impact causing damage to the residential property, reportedly.
The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a silver Ford 150 truck.
The victim and adult passenger sustained minor injuries.
This is the second road rage incident this week resulting in property damage.
If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
