SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A match in the statewide DNA database has led to an arrest in a 3-year-old sexual assault case. The suspect is a cab driver who may have driven the victim home one night in August of 2016.
The next morning, Scottsdale Police got an early-morning 911 call from a man who woke up and found a woman -- a total stranger -- passed out on his bathroom floor. Paramedics arrived and took care of her. She had been drinking the night before and didn't know where she was or how she got there.
"As the day progressed, she became a little bit more aware of what was going on with her and just felt that something wasn't right, and she thought that she had possibly been sexually assaulted," said Scottsdale Police Officer Kevin Watts.
She called police and got a forensic exam done that showed evidence of a sexual assault. DNA evidence proved that her attacker was not the man whose house she woke up in that morning.
Police uploaded a DNA profile to the national (CODIS) and statewide (SDIS) databases. But without a suspect, the case went inactive.
"So, we fast forward into November of 2018 and we get a notification that our profile matched a profile in a case out of Phoenix-- a sexual assault out of Phoenix," Watts said.
Now they had a face and a name -- Abbas Shemisawi. He's a cab driver who owns his own taxi.
Police arrested Shemisawi Tuesday.
Arizona’s Family visited Shemisawi’s house Wednesday and a woman told us that he wasn't home. We saw a green cab in the driveway that carried the label “Maricopa Cab Service.” We called the number listed and it went straight to voicemail.
Watts said an arrest like this can take so long (almost 3 years, in this case) because the crimes with the matching profiles happened 8 months apart. Once the match showed up, there was a lot of investigative work still to be done.
"New samples have to be made, so warrants have to be issued, interviews have to be conducted," Watts said. "So, several months of investigation."
Watts pointed out that, unlike what you see on TV shows, DNA lab results don't come back in after a short commercial break.
"It doesn't strike me as over the top, the amount of time, considering other crimes have to occur and take place and be processed," Watts said. "To us, it looks like a success story of the system-- that the system actually works."
Shemisawi is still in jail. He's facing a $100,000 bond, and his first court appearance is set for April 23rd.
