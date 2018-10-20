TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- Three burglary suspects were involved in a rollover crash after the group attempted to rob two businesses in Tempe Saturday morning.
According to the Tempe Police Department, just before 5 a.m., an individual reported a burglary at the Jimmy John’s near Baseline and Rural roads.
Tempe police said that they were aware of several burglaries of businesses recently so officers kept a watchful eye on nearby closed retail locations.
Within minutes, Tempe police saw the three suspects breaking into the Fry’s Food Store near Mill and Southern avenues with a sledge hammer.
Officers noticed the vehicle fleeing the scene north on Mill Avenue.
Shortly thereafter, the officer discovered that the suspect vehicle was involved in a three vehicle collision at Mill Avenue and the curve.
One of the vehicles had minor damages and the driver of the vehicle drove home from the scene, Tempe police said.
According to Tempe police, another vehicle was rolled over, leaving the sole driver pinned under the vehicle.
The female driver of the third vehicle crash is currently at a hospital with non- life-threatening injuries.
At this time, two of the suspects were take into custody while the third suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The robberies and crash are under investigation.
