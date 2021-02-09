BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bullhead City police have arrested a 74-year-old woman who is accused of hitting her sleeping boyfriend in the head with a hammer.
According to Bullhead City police, the victim, a 74-year-old man, was being treated at a Kingman hospital for injuries to his head. Hospital staff alerted the police after he told them that he had woken up to his girlfriend, 74-year-old Marilyn Kepler, hitting him in the head with a hammer. The victim told police he was able to convince Kepler to drive him to the hospital after the assault.
Police say that the victim told them that instead of taking him to get medical attention, Kepler drove past the hospital and then pulled a gun on him while she was driving. The victim said he was able to wrestle the gun away and get out of the car and Kepler drove away. People driving by saw the victim and took him to the nearest hospital.
Police then found Kepler and took her into custody. She told officers that she was upset with her boyfriend because he had left the TV on during the night and she couldn't sleep.
Kepler was booked into the Mohave County Jail for aggravated assault and domestic violence.