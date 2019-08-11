BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Bullhead City man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing his mother to death during an argument early Sunday morning.

Bullhead City police officials said officers were called to a home near Jaspar Avenue and Trane Road around 4:15 a.m. for a domestic situation.

Officers were told Travers Wesley Proulx, 43, got into an argument with his mother, 74-year-old Bette Vaughn. During the argument, Proulx began stabbing her with a knife.

Proulx's brother told police he woke up to the sound of his mother screaming and tried to get Proulx out of the house. Proulx then reportedly threatened to kill both his brother and his stepfather before he fled on foot from the home.

Bullhead City Fire Department paramedics responded to the residence and pronounced Vaughn deceased on scene, officials said.

The Mohave County Sheriff Office K-9 assisted in the article search for the murder weapon. The knife was located in the yard of a neighbor’s house on Jasper Avenue, officials said.

Police searched the area for Proulx and received a tip that he was at a home a few blocks away where officers found him. He was taken into custody without incident.

Proulx is being charged with first degree murder. He was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

 

