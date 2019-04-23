BUCKEYE (3TV/ CBS 5)— A man is behind bars after exposing himself twice to women in grocery stores.
Police said the victims reported seeing 40-year-old Gregory Wilson following them and then showing his genitalia on two separate occasions.
The incidents happened at Fry’s Food Store and Walmart near Watson and Yuma roads in Buckeye on Monday.
One of the women told police that Wilson touched her on her back while she was waiting in line to pay for her groceries. When she turned around, she encountered Wilson with his genitalia exposed.
Wilson was arrested and faces charges of sexual abuse, indecent exposure and assault.
What a weirdo.
