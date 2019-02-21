BUCKEYE (3TV/CBS 5) - A Buckeye firefighter accused of burglary and weapons violations was arrested Thursday morning, police said.
Frank R. Zepeda, a 12-year veteran firefighter, was arrested in Glendale, according to the Buckeye Police Department.
Police said on April 29, 2018, Buckeye police responded to a Buckeye fire station near Rooks and Broadway roads after an on-duty firefighter reported that equipment had been stolen from a parked fire truck. Among the stolen items were drugs, IV boxes and ballistic vests.
Police said earlier this month, Buckeye detectives received information implicating Zepeda of orchestrating the burglary, which was carried out by members of a motorcycle club Zepeda is involved in.
Police said during the investigation, Buckeye PD received information that Zepeda was involved in a shooting in March 2018 near 63rd Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale. Glendale PD confirmed received they a report of a car riddled with bullets. No one was struck. All information gathered by Buckeye investigators was turned over to Glendale police.
Buckeye police served search warrants at multiple locations, including Zepeda’s Glendale home. Cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were among items seized.
Police said Zepeda will be booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail on the weapons charges out of Glendale. Additional charges are anticipated.
Buckeye PD said because of the seriousness of the criminal allegations and additional concerns, which developed during the course of the investigations, Buckeye Fire Chief Bob Costello immediately began termination proceedings of Zepeda.
“The Buckeye Fire Department remains committed to providing the very highest level of service to the community and will work tirelessly to continue to provide transparency to the City of Buckeye residents,” Chief Costello said in a statement.
Police said the investigations by Buckeye and Glendale authorities into Zepeda’s alleged criminal actions continue.
