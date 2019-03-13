MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two brothers are facing charges after police said they stole a prison van last week, police said.
According to police, it all started when Juan Jesus Flores and Eugeno Julian Flores were at a QuikTrip near Baseline and Greenfield roads on March 6. They had been kicked out of a group home and had asked the clerk to use the phone to no avail.
That's when the pair spotted the white 2013 Chevrolet Express Van station wagon in the parking lot and got inside to sleep, police said.
According to court documents, Eugeno noticed there were keys in the visor area of the van so the two decided to take the van.
They drove it and parked it near Alma School Road and Main Street, officers said. Eugeno said he then noticed a police-type vest in the van with handcuffs and OC spray, or pepper spray, and that's when they realized it was a jail van.
They were then arrested.
Court paperwork said the van belonged to the Department of Corrections.
Eugeno faces one count of unlawful use of means of transportation and one count of burglary.
Juan faces one count of unlawful use of means of transportation.
