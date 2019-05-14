PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested after threatening his school in Prescott Valley on Tuesday, according to police.
Police said the teen said he would "shoot up the class," starting with the teacher at Bradshaw Mountain High School.
Police say they investigated and arrested the teen. He was booked on one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of threatening and intimidating.
The Police Department and the Humboldt Unified School District say they take all threats seriously against students or school staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.