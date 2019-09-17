SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A boy was taken into custody on Monday after police said he made a threat on social media against Sunset Hills Elementary School in Surprise.
Police said a student from another school told them about the threat after seeing it.
The boy was arrested within a couple of hours after being notified, officers said.
He is facing a felony charge of making terroristic threats.
Police didn't release the boy's age or where he goes to school but did say he lives in Surprise and is under 18.
Surprise police commend the student who saw something and said something.