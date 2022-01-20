SALOME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have found the body of a Phoenix mother missing since Sunday, and now her boyfriend is facing recommended charges in her death. The remains of Irene Luevano, 37, were discovered a mile north of Interstate 10, approximately 30 miles south of Salome and about 45 miles east of Quartzsite in La Paz County.
Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said there were "obvious signs of trauma." It's unclear what led detectives to the remote desert area, a more than two hours' drive from Phoenix. "This is not the result anyone was hoping for," Cole said.
Luevano was last seen on Sunday with her boyfriend, Jorge Lara, at a Phoenix bar. He was later found at the hospital and it appeared he stabbed himself. He was arrested on forgery charges unrelated to her disappearance and has been in jail for the last several days. However, police said Lara is now facing additional charges, including murder. Family members had previously said Luevano called them and told them Lara had stabbed her in the neck. "This was an act of violence that has no place in our city," Cole said.
On Tuesday, investigators found Luevano's car in the parking lot of a Filiberto's in Avondale. The vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Impala, had some damage on the front driver's side. Luevano's family spent Wednesday in Avondale searching for her in the desert, not far from where police found her car.