CLAYPOOL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was found dead outside of a home in Claypool on Saturday night, reported the Gila County Sheriff's Office.
On June 29, close to midnight, the office's dispatch center got a 911 call about an unresponsive man outside of a Claypool home located east of Phoenix along U.S. 60.
When police, fire and medical officials arrived on the scene, they discovered a dead man later identified as 55-year-old Carl Owen Moore.
The investigation of Moore's death is ongoing.
Those who possibly have more information on the death of Moore are advised to contact the Gila County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau at (928) 425-4449. Remain completely anonymous by calling We-Tip at 1(800) 782-7463 or downloading the Gila County Sheriff's Office phone app.
Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd of Gila County appreciated the Globe Police Department, Tri-City Fire Department and Tri-City Ambulance for their help in this investigation.
