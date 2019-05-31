PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a body was found near a major roadway.
The incident occurred near a bus stop near the area of 16th Street and Baseline Road.
Video from the scene shows heavy police presence and crime tape by the bus stop.
Police have not release any other details.
At this time, all eastbound traffic on Baseline Road will be closed between 16th and 18th streets. Check traffic conditions here.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(1) comment
Used to work at 16th street and Broadway area. Heavy illegal area.
