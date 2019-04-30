PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in a canal just before noon Tuesday.
[PHOTOS: Police investigating after body found in Phoenix canal]
The body was found near the area of 23rd Avenue and Dobbins Road.
The Lyons Roofing News Chopper flew over the scene, which showed heavy police presence and patrol cars surrounding the canal.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
No other details have been released at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
