The man's body was near 45th Avenue and the Loop 101.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for information about a body that was found in north Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department, workers were doing clean-up when they discovered a man's body near 45th Avenue and the Loop 101 around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The body was so badly decomposed, it's unclear what the cause of death is, Lewis said.

Investigators don't believe foul play played a role.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

An investigation is underway.

