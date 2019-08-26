PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for information about a body that was found in north Phoenix.
According to Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department, workers were doing clean-up when they discovered a man's body near 45th Avenue and the Loop 101 around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The body was so badly decomposed, it's unclear what the cause of death is, Lewis said.
Investigators don't believe foul play played a role.
The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.