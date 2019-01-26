CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--The Chandler Police Department is investigating after they found a body in a canal Saturday morning.
The body was located near the area of Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road.
Officials identified the victim as Samuel Contreras, 85, who went missing Friday night by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
This was the second time Contreras was reported missing this past month.
Mesa police first reported Contreras missing back on Jan. 12. He was found two days later.
Police said at the time that Contreras suffered Alzheimer’s Disease.
Police say that no foul play was suspected.
We need your help locating Samuel Contreras, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Please see the attached flyer for information. If located, please contact the Mesa Police Department 480-644-2211. Thank you for your assistance! pic.twitter.com/LK5k6DuY3c— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) January 13, 2019
