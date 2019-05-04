PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a vehicle Friday night.
The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. near 40th Street and McDowell Road.
According to Phoenix police, a 37-year-old man was found dead in the back seat of a car in the area.
Police added that there were no signs of trauma and Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
No other details have been released at this time.
