Phoenix police said a man's body was found at 43rd Street and Broadway on Monday morning.

​PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Phoenix.

Phoenix police said at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to 43rd Street and Broadway Road for a report of unknown trouble.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man with obvious trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

A description of the suspect or suspect's vehicle has not been released. 

Broadway Road is closed between 40th Street and 43rd Place while the investigation continues.

