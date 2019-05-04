BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Buckeye Police Department says it is investigating a body found Saturday morning north of Interstate 10 near Watson and McDowell roads.
Detective Tamela Skaggs, Buckeye Police Department's spokeswoman, said their detectives were called to the area after the discovery of the body near the entrance of Skyline Park.
Skaggs says they are waiting for information from the county coroner on the cause of death.
Road restrictions were in place as the investigation took place but have since been lifted.
TRAFFIC ALERT: BPD is working an investigation north of I-10 on Watson Rd. Restricted access to Skyline Park. Watson Rd is temporarily closed. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Ar5xde91TC— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) May 4, 2019
