PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A bicyclist is in the hospital after police say he as hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Phoenix.
The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.
According to Phoenix police, a 35-year-old man was riding his bicycle riding through a shopping center parking lot.
The bicyclist then entered a roadway, when he collided with the side of a 2006 Nissan Frontier truck, police say.
The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.
Phoenix police say the pick-up truck driver remained on scene and was not injured.
Neither Speed or impairment appear to be factors in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
