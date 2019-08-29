CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The blood tests results of the Arizona Cardinals exec suspended in the wake of a DUI arrest earlier this month came in Thursday.
Ron Minegar’s BAC was 0.199, according to the Chandler Police Department. That’s well above the legal definition of impaired, which is 0.08, and puts him in the category of extreme DUI.
[RELATED: Arizona Cardinals suspend, fine exec Ron Minegar in connection with DUI arrest]
The Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday announced that they suspended Minegar for six weeks and levied a $200,000 fine. That money will go to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
Shortly after Minegar's arrest for suspected DUI on Aug. 10, the Chandler Police Department released the body camera video of his encounter with officers.
[WATCH: Chandler PD releases body-camera video of DUI arrest of Cardinals' Ron Minegar]
That video shows Minegar seeming to struggle with the field sobriety test and then declining a breath test. Blood was drawn to determine Minegar's blood alcohol content (BAC). He was eventually cited and released.
The results of the blood test were unavailable until Thursday.
The 0.199 result is barely under the threshold for what is legally defined as super extreme DUI.
Arizona law (ARS 28-1382) lays out three levels of DUI charges based on BAC.
DUI -> 0.08+
Extreme DUI -> 0.15+
Super Extreme DUI -> 0.20
The Arizona Cardinals said before Minegar returns to the team, he will have to complete an alcohol assessment, counseling and mandatory DUI education, and community service.