PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby was found dead Wednesday night at an Amazon distribution center in Phoenix, police said.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. near 51st Avenue and W. Lower Buckeye Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said they responded to a call about a newborn baby found dead inside a women's restroom. Phoenix firefighters responded and confirmed the baby was dead.
Police said this is an ongoing death investigation.
Amazon released a statement Wednesday night to AZ Family saying:
This is a terribly sad and tragic incident. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority.
No additional information was immediately available.
