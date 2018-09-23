The Minnesota State Patrol says three people were killed when a stolen SUV driven by a teenager crashed into their pickup at an intersection in south Minneapolis.
The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The patrol says the Ford Escape was being chased earlier by troopers, but the pursuit ended before the Escape collided with the pickup.
Killed were the pickup’s driver, 64-year-old Kenneth Carpentier of Bullhead City, Arizona; his wife, 65-year-old Sheryl Carpentier; and another passenger, 48-year-old Kimberly Gunderson of Minneapolis.
The 18-year-old from Minneapolis who was driving the Escape suffered life-threatening injuries and is in custody at HCMC. His four passengers, ages 13 to 16, also were taken to the hospital. The patrol says the SUV’s driver was wearing a seat belt but his passengers were not.
