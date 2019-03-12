AVONDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who police said shot and killed another man in Avondale nearly a year ago has been arrested in California. This happened months after Avondale police arrested another man for the same crime, but later let him go.
Marcos Cruz Gaeta was arrested in Riverside County on Friday. He was already in custody on charges connected to a 2016 murder in Indio, California.
Police believe Gaeta shot and killed Joseph Knight as he riding his bike home from work just after midnight on March 14, 2018, in the area of Van Buren Street and Dysart Road.
Officers arrested Jorge Luis Molina in December 2018, claiming Google data had helped track him down.
Police said on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, that Molina was questioned, released and not charged.
Avondale PD did not say what evidence they have on Gaeta or why they think he is responsible for Knight's death.
