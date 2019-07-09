GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say an autistic teen was left on a hot bus for three hours and had to be hospitalized on Tuesday.
Just before noon, police responded to Precious Home Services at near Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street in reference to a non-verbal autistic 16-year-old boy who been left on a bus.
Precious Home Services is a day care for disabled children.
Police say that the bus driver picked up several students and took them to school Tuesday.
The woman parked the bus, but police say she "didn’t follow exit procedures," which would have included checking each row on the bus for passengers.
After approximately three hours, the teen was located on the empty bus.
The boy was transported to the hospital for heat-related issues. He has since been released.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
We reached out to Precious Home Services, but they declined to give a comment over the phone.
(2) comments
Well, it's not like it's going to fry his brain....
To lazy to do your job correctly, herd like her out thier including the No Charges ones.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.