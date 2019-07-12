PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police now say 16 people were arrested during an immigration protest Friday night.
The demonstrators were angry about the conditions of the migrant detention centers and Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundups.
The protest blocked traffic near downtown Phoenix and tied up the light rail.
The group assembled on Central Avenue north of McDowell Road outside of an ICE office.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department said officers repeatedly asked the participants to move from the road and light rail tracks.
But while most people complied, Fortune says, "a small number of people from the group continued to ignore the numerous amount of requests and orders by the officers and an unlawful assembly was established."
People were chanting "Close those camps, free our kids," in reference to the migrants in the detention centers.
Police officers are in riot gear and they are telling protesters to get out of the road.
A few of the demonstrators sat down on the light rail tracks while police say through a megaphone they need to leave or be arrested.
Valley Metro said the protest shut down the Central and Encanto light rail station.
At around 10:30 p.m., police made everyone get out of the street and started taking some people into custody.
Fortune says 14 people were arrested for unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare.
"During the arrests some of our officers were assaulted as they attempted to take suspects into custody," Fortune said.
Two people were then arrested and booked for aggravated assault on a police officer.
Officers could be seen putting zip-ties around people's wrists before putting them into a van.
Officers then stood in a line and moved in to force people to disperse.
Around 11 p.m. officers started to take people into custody who still hadn't left.
Fortune said no officers were hurt and no pepper spray had to be deployed.
The street was reopened around 11:30 p.m.
The protest was part of the Lights for Liberty immigration protests over the border camps that were planned for hundreds of cities across the United States.
President Donald Trump says the ICE roundups will begin Sunday, and his agents plan to eventually arrest millions of immigrants in the country illegally.
Administration officials have said they're targeting about 2,000 people in the national sweep, which would yield about 200 arrests based on previous crackdowns.
On Saturday morning, Phoenix police released the names of those arrested in Friday's protest.
Those arrested for unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare are:
-Ian Larkin, 29
-Redeen Robinson, 29
-Jorge Soria, 62
Angeles Maldonado, 29
-Andrea Bailey, 23
-Sofia Dancel, 29
-Jose Conchas, 27
-Lerman Montoya, 22
-Phil Martinez, 38
-Amanda Benjamin, 24
-Samuel Torres, 23
-Kaelen Ebata, 20
-Jessica Bristow, 22
-Annestello Pedreiro, 27
Those arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer are:
-Jakob Beskind, 21
-Jamaar Williams, 34
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
I guess there’s a picture of a guy with a red for ed shirt being hauled away. Didn’t think I would ever see that coming.
We all saw how they acted coming over here, they think they are owed something, Well think again, You talk about condition you made them that way. now you want all the freebies an its not going to happen. Control your own country not ours. Don't like it go home.
Deport ALL illegals, everyone of them.
We are either going to be a country of opportunity and compassion or we're not, it's that simple! If we are not going to be then two simple solutions: 1) Change the laws. 2) Americans need to stop hiring illegals giving them a reason to come here. The first one will never happen because, as one individual named Marley once said, majority rules and the majority of Americans are caring and compassionate. The second has everything to do with greed and America, as we all know, puts greed above all else! It's that simple folks.
There is a difference between asylum and opportunity. Asylum has to be proven. One cannot claim that status by just yelling "Asylum!". Opportunity for a better life is not a primary priority to enter legally in the US. One has to legally apply in their country and wait their turn.
White people are afraid of me
This one isn't. Neither are any of my friends. But you just keep on dreaming.
Yet you won’t step foot in maryvale. White people are pu*****. Accept it
You must be out of your ever lovin mindI don't know who you are but you run nothing. Let's get this straight first I am White. I grew up in maryvale my family some of them still live in maryvale so you have no clue. All you have done is become one of the wanna be's that turned the place into a ghetto. I don't know why you all come here an complain about conditions your the ones that trash them, Maryvale was once a nice place because the WHITE , yeah you heard me . made it that way. It was developed by a White man too.If you think your bad for another reason. well your not your a p--k a, your a$$ don't scare anybody. Face it your a wanna be an all your gonna get out of your life is a box your momma will be putting your dead a44 into. so you need to STFU!
@Di [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Um ok. Yeah...Maryvale...
Keep doing what your user name implies, stubby.
Coming from a man using another man’s picture. You’re the definition of a cu**old
I don't want Wayne ker's like you knowing my identity. You might pay someone in food stamps to come rough me up. :(
An your just all mouth. You got a brother named kenny?
It's a real shame that the mostly Liberal Phoenix City Council, including the Mayor, has taken away authority from Phoenix Police. They are letting protests like this control and dictate what happens. Yes, people have a right to peacefully protest and be heard. But NOBODY has the right to do so by stopping traffic and a major transportation artery such as Central Ave or the light rail. Those individuals should have been arrested immediately to prevent that. But the Black and Hispanic leadership of the community actually encourage this behavior.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, that's the American way! I wonder if MLK was arrested and prosecuted for walking down the streets of Selma with his riot crew, oh wait, they were and some even executed without due process through our legal court system! Just something to think about I guess.
Worse, he was shot dead.
This is beyond disgraceful. Peaceful protestors trying to protect human rights arrested??? I guess the constitution means nothing!!!
Cant wait to start seeing the busloads of criminals on their way back. Adios!!!
They are protesting TEN YEARS TOO LATE and the WRONG President!
Ship them back to mexico and adrica[scared]
I.C.E. should have buses there and herd them in and take them back to the border If they don't like the conditions get the lleh out. Trump has to STOP ALL FREEBIES NOW
This is more exciting than the build up to super bowl Sunday. One more day, they should have camera's and make it a show like live PD. LIVE ICE . AWESOME!!!!
agreed
Hundreds of people gathered, not dozens. Send them home? What makes you superior to another human being on this planet? They are seeking asylum, and receiving torture. What if it was your family, what if it was you?
That Is what most were Protesting the Conditions in which these Human Beings are being held and treated! If or should i say When, since it seems to be in Our near future, that our children, families won't be safe, can't go outside wouldn't we do whatever we could to go somewhere safer for them to Make a better life, have a life period? YES we would! We would want the same for our families as they want for their own. I am glad it was overall Peaceful, But No One can Block the road and i for one would not be standing in the way of a Light Rail/train! Please lets be Smart about our Protest!
They're free to leave the country any time they want
human being is not a proper noun. No one is not a proper noun. Smart and protest are not proper nouns. Peaceful, but no one, block are not proper nouns. I'm so sorry you're the product of an education that suffers as a result of the invasion of illegal aliens.
Of course conditions are bad. A facility designed to hold a thousand or so, now is packed with 3 thousand, thanx to you willy nillies
And you're here legally from the Land of Upper Case?
They're not "seeking asylum." They are Invaders and you have no right to surrender America on behalf of everybody else
Idaval; It's not about superiority, if that were the case, it would be open season and they would be getting picked off as they cross and scores would be kept. They are seeking (quote unquote).. Torture? More like I.C.E and Border Patrol are the one's being tortured.THEY SHOULD NOT HAVE TO PUT UP WITH THIS B.S GUISE..As for it being my family? Can't live in hypotheticals, I tried, What if you ACTUALLY KNEW THE TRUTH!
You didn't PROTEST OBAMA'S Cages and you all use OBAMA'S Cage photos.
Those are fighting words dude. The truth has no place in reality.
I'd immigrate the proper way, follow rules, and not break the local laws, suck up a bunch of welfare, or make a persistent nuisance of myself.
When England terrorized us, we stood up and kicked them out of our country. When the Democrats attacked us for freeing their slaves. we stood up and squashed them. These illegal aliens don't have a patriotic bone in their body - for their country or ours. Give them a gun and send them home so they can get their country back.
Most of them traversed two countries before getting to the US border. Why didn't they claim asylum in those countries? Spoiler Alert: Because it's not about asylum.
EXACTLY
Bingo.
Leftist propaganda. Ice and border patrol are doing their job. The problem is the house democrats are not doing theirs.
Firstly, they were safe and offered residency in Mexico, but they refused. Secondly, the US now had one of the highest immigration rates ever and we can no longer tolerate colonization by the third world.
It's not an they don't belong here, we to can arrange a bus trip for you.
Yes, please free the kids now and put them right on an airplane heading back to their homeland. Let's not waste another tax dollar on these illegal migrants. No more free food, housing, medical or any government assistance. And as for the protesters, arrest them all for blocking traffic, disturbing the peace.
Time to get MA'DUCE out..
Could you imagine? Set up 3 hummers on our side, create a choke point at the border that causes em to cross over at one spot, then wump wump wump wump
