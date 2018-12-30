PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say five people were arrested after a man was killed Saturday night in west Phoenix.
Just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said during their investigation, detectives learned 21-year-old Marquis Momon and 20-year-old Mozafar Babiker went to the apartment complex to rob 18-year-old Telvin Goll.
Police said Momon and Babiker had three teenage accomplices with them. One of the teens went to the victim's apartment with Momon and Babiker and forced open the door, and a gun battle took place between the suspects and victim.
Goll suffered a fatal wound and died at the scene.
Momon and the teen accomplice were shot during the gunfire exchange, police said.
Momon, Babiker and the injured teen accomplice fled the scene in a vehicle occupied by the other teen suspects and drove to a hospital.
Momon was treated and released. The injured teen suspect is in critical condition, police said.
Police said Momon and Babiker were booked into Maricopa County Jail and charged with first-degree murder and other felony charges.
Police said an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending on the other three suspects.
Police said it is believed drugs were a factor in the incident.
(3) comments
Drug abuse at it's best.
How do parents choose these names for their kids?? Seriously... they sound like names of demons. Do they not care or ??? Requires further research...
Seems like swahili .... 18yo?? That's sad.
Most kids are trying to go to college or get a job.. but nope - better to steal & kill then try to be a 'normal' person huh? Pathetic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.