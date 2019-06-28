PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made in the case of a man who was shot and then crashed his car into a tree and died at the hospital in November.
Gerraud Ramon Mallett was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.
Police said Mallett and another unidentified person arranged to meet with Quazhaun Leon Harrison to buy marijuana from him on Nov. 2, 2018 near 38th and Glendale avenues.
The witness said Harrison and Mallett got into an argument and the witness said Mallet was trying to rob him.
Harrison started to drive off and that's when Mallet shot at Harrison, court documents say.
Harrison was hit in the left eye and crashed into a tree, police said. He later died at the hospital.
Mallett and the other person took off.
Police said they found a hat at the shooting scene and matched it with one Mallet owns.
During the interview, Mallet claimed Harrison had fired his gun at him following the argument. However, police said there was no casings in Harrison's car or casings in the alley that matched Harrison's gun.
Mallet was booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge. His bond is $ 1 million.
