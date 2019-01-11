PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot by officers following an armed robbery on Thursday night in Phoenix, police said.
Four suspects in an SUV were being followed by the Phoenix Police Department's Special Assignments Unit after they committed an armed robbery earlier in the evening near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street, according to Sgt. Tommy Thompson.
The officers conducted a stop on the SUV near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road just after midnight.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings in the Valley]
As the officers exited their vehicle, one of the suspects got out of the SUV with a weapon.
The suspect was then shot by the officers, Thompson said.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Three other suspects inside the vehicle were detained by police.
No officers were injured, Thompson said.
Camelback Road is currently closed between 91st and 93rd avenues while police investigate the scene.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest details on this officer-involved shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.