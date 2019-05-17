SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Scottsdale Apple store Friday night.
The two suspects made their escape on a motorcycle and are still at large, police said.
The robbery happened just before 8 p.m. at the Scottsdale Quarter store, near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway.
Police say a man was approached by a loss prevention staffer for shoplifting.
That's when police say the man pulled out a handgun.
The man, accompanied by a woman, took off from the scene on a motorcycle, according to police.
Police tracked the two by helicopter, and eventually found the motorcycle, abandoned, at a Glendale Food City near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Both Phoenix and Glendale police officers searched the area but the pair was not found.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
