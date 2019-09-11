PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say an armed robber was badly hurt after he had to break out of a gas station when an employee locked him inside.
It all happened early Wednesday morning at a gas station near 24th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police say during an armed robbery, the employee was able to escape through the front door and lock the man inside.
The man was able to get out after breaking through the glass, but police say he badly hurt himself doing so.
Once he got out, the man ran a short distance before collapsing.
Police say he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bethany Home Road was closed at the Interstate 17 while police investigated. It has since reopened.
His identity has yet to be released.
The investigation is ongoing.