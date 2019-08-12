Arizona's Family chopper circles the scene from above.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police converged on a Phoenix fast-food restaurant Monday evening amid reports of a possible barricade situation unfolding.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, an armed person was making threats at the Carl's Jr. at 24th Street and Thomas Road.

[WATCH: SWAT surround Phoenix Carl's Jr. after man with gun makes threats]

Officers on the scene and were advising people to avoid the area.

"This is an active tactical scene," Sgt. Maggie Cox said shortly after 5 p.m.

[PHOTOS: From the scene]

Video from the Arizona's Family helicopter showed Phoenix police officers surrounding the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant. 

There were no reports of shots fired or any injuries. 

Police cleared the scene just after 6 p.m. when officers went into the restaurant and found it to be empty.

"The suspect was not located in the business and remains outstanding at this time," Cox said.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

(4) comments

TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

I call BS on this story until I see video of a real gun man. So far fake news. The police did not find him in the building. Did he pour himself down the drain? Just more fake news made up by dumbocracts.

Report Add Reply
Honk Honkler
Honk Honkler

If he's black just shoot him. You can't reason with somebody who has the mind of a child in a dangerous gorilla sized body.


Report Add Reply
Tony G
Tony G

OMG. I'll bet the left wing morons are sending these nefarious creatures out in force to try and remove guns from the public. I am not a conspiracy theorist but am starting to believe with the increase in gun-related violence, something is up behind the scenes.

Report Add Reply
Mark G
Mark G

“I am not a conspiracy theorist” ..LOL! ..you people never cease to entertain - for all your faults, I’ll give you that. :0)

Report Add Reply

