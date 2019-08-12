PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police converged on a Phoenix fast-food restaurant Monday evening amid reports of a possible barricade situation unfolding.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, an armed person was making threats at the Carl's Jr. at 24th Street and Thomas Road.
[WATCH: SWAT surround Phoenix Carl's Jr. after man with gun makes threats]
Officers on the scene and were advising people to avoid the area.
"This is an active tactical scene," Sgt. Maggie Cox said shortly after 5 p.m.
[PHOTOS: From the scene]
Video from the Arizona's Family helicopter showed Phoenix police officers surrounding the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant.
There were no reports of shots fired or any injuries.
Police cleared the scene just after 6 p.m. when officers went into the restaurant and found it to be empty.
"The suspect was not located in the business and remains outstanding at this time," Cox said.
