PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing multiple stores on Saturday in Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Police say a man between 30 and 35 years of age robbed several locations in Phoenix and Scottsdale on Saturday, July 20.
[VIDEO: Police searching for suspect accused of robbing multiple stores in Phoenix, Scottsdale]
Some of the locations include 7-Eleven, Champs Sports and Super Pumper Gas Station.
Police say the man pointed a handgun at employees and demanded cash before fleeing the area.
Investigators are seeking any information regarding these robberies.
Police describe the man as Hispanic, 5-foot-4-inches tall, and approx. 150 pounds. He has a neck tattoo and was wearing a blue plaid shirt, black pants and a straw hat with a Los Angeles Dodgers logo.
If anyone has information on these robberies, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and/or indictment of the suspect in this crime.
