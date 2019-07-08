MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police officers took an armed man into custody after he barricaded himself inside a home Sunday, according to police.
Police say officers were called to the home near Main Street and Gilbert Road around 12 p.m. after the man's parents reported he may have fired a gun inside the home, damaging a door.
When officers arrived, they heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from the home.
Police say neighbors also reported hearing several loud "banging" noises coming from the home.
The Mesa SWAT team was called to assist and attempted to negotiate with the man.
Police say the man peacefully surrendered after SWAT used a flash-bang.
The man's identity has yet to be released.
No further details were available.
Mesa SWAT responded to an incident near East Main and Guthrie. Situation resolved, and armed suspect is in custody! The neighborhood is all clear now. @CITYOFMESA #keepingmesasafe pic.twitter.com/8QJ6o1I4QO— Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) July 8, 2019
