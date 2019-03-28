PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed suspect was shot and killed by a Phoenix police officer early Thursday morning in Maryvale, according to police.
Police say officers were in the area of 51st Avenue and Indian School Road looking for suspects believed to be involved in a reported burglary of a convenience store. The suspects had stolen cigarettes and fled in the area.
While police were searching the area, officers noticed a pickup truck speeding through the neighborhood with its lights out.
Police say the pickup truck fled after officers tried to stop it. By the time officers caught up to the fleeing truck, the suspects had bailed and fled on foot.
A witness told officers that they saw four suspects flee the vehicle and split up in different directions.
An officer then observed one of the suspects fleeing on foot.
When the officer approached the suspect, police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and aimed it at the officer. That's when they say the officer exited his car and shot the suspect.
It is not clear if the suspect fired at the officer.
Police say the suspect, a man in his 40s, died at the hospital. The officer was uninjured.
Officers conducted an area search of the neighborhood and were able to locate one more suspect. He was taken into custody.
It was initially reported that the suspects in the officer-involved shooting were tied to the burglary. However, police are now saying they are still investigating if there is a connection between the burglary and suspects.
Police had 47th Avenue temporarily closed between Campbell to Highland avenues.
The investigation is ongoing.
