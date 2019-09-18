GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for an armed man accused of breaking into a Glendale home, injuring a man inside and fleeing with his SUV early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man and woman inside the home heard banging sounds coming from the side of the house near 51st Avenue and Beardsley Road, followed by glass breaking from the backdoor.

[WATCH: Police searching for Glendale home invasion suspect]

Police say a suspect then entered the home armed with a handgun.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and man, leaving the man with a non-life-threatening injury. The woman was uninjured.

Police say the suspect demanded keys to the man's vehicle, a white Mazda CX5, and fled the scene in it.

Officers are still in the area looking for the suspect and stolen SUV with a license plate of AVX1049.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 6-foot tall and medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark-colored bandana over his face, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and armed with a handgun.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

