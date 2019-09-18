GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are looking for an armed man accused of breaking into a Glendale home, injuring a man inside and fleeing with his SUV early Wednesday morning.
According to police, a man and woman inside the home heard banging sounds coming from the side of the house near 51st Avenue and Beardsley Road, followed by glass breaking from the backdoor.
[WATCH: Police searching for Glendale home invasion suspect]
Police say a suspect then entered the home armed with a handgun.
A struggle ensued between the suspect and man, leaving the man with a non-life-threatening injury. The woman was uninjured.
Police say the suspect demanded keys to the man's vehicle, a white Mazda CX5, and fled the scene in it.
Officers are still in the area looking for the suspect and stolen SUV with a license plate of AVX1049.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 6-foot tall and medium build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark-colored bandana over his face, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and armed with a handgun.
The investigation remains ongoing.