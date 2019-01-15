PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released new information about the officer-involved shooting during a reported armed robbery at a Peoria AutoZone.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at 91st and Northern avenues.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Police shoot armed man at Peoria auto parts store, officers say]
It started with a 911 call “advising that a male with a bandana over his face and armed with a handgun ran into the AutoZone” and “that the male had two employees at gunpoint and that it appeared they were heading toward the back room,” according to the Peoria Police Department.
A Department spokesman said an officer was in the area and on the scene within two minutes.
“Due to the concern for the employee’s safety, the officer entered the store and heard a commotion down an aisle in the area behind the counter,” the Peoria Police Department said Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the incident. “The officer went toward the commotion, turned the corner, and saw the suspect with the gun in his hand physically struggling with an employee.”
PPD said the officer yelled at the suspect to drop his weapon and then fired at the person, hitting him in the shoulder.
According to police, the suspect, a 17-year-old from Peoria, is still in the hospital.
“His identity will be released when he is released from the hospital and booked into jail,” PPD said.
While no officers were hurt in the incident, police said one of the store employees “suffered minor injuries.” No other information was immediately available about that.
Police said the recovered the gun they believe that 17-year-old had on him.
A PPD spokesman said the officer who shot the young man was wearing a body camera and had activated it.
Police have not released any information about that officer, but he or she will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That is standard procedure any time an officer fires his or her weapon.
This was the third officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area this year and the first of two such incidents in less than 24 hours. That second shooting, which is not related to what happened Monday night in Peoria, happened Tuesday afternoon in Tempe.
[MORE ABOUT THAT: Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Tempe has died, police say]
