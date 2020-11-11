CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An armed burglar's plan to use stolen credit cards to get online items delivered in Casa Grande landed him behind bars, detectives said.
According to police, 20-year-old Tyler Daijon Ricalls broke into the home just after midnight on Monday by going through the window. Armed with a handgun, he walked around the kitchen and living room, and took some keys and a wallet. The thief then took off. The victim and his child were home at the time, but were unaware Ricalls was in the house, police said.
Detectives said they discovered Ricalls tried to make more than $6,400 in online purchases using the victim's credit cards, but only $161 of the purchases went through. Police said one of the transactions was set to be delivered at an abandoned home in Casa Grande. While on their way there, officers saw Ricalls walking toward the house. They stopped him and found he had a stolen gun in his backpack. They arrested him and booked him into jail on charges of burglary, theft, fraudulent use of credit cards, and firearms violations.